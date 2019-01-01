Overtime Media
NFL
NCAA
NBA
MLB
NHL
Other
{{ selectedTitle }}
{{ hoverTime }}
{{ formatTime(playedTime) }}
/
{{ formatTime(durationTime) }}
There was an error loading your content.
Retry
Overtime Media
>
NCAA Podcasts
> The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast: Wisconsin Badgers
Advertise on this Show
Follow @badgerblitz
Follow @badger_blitz
The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast: Wisconsin Badgers
The BadgerBlitz.com staff breaks down all the news you need to know about Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting.
{{ category }}
RSS:
Loading Episodes
{{ episodes.length - idx }}
{{ episode.title }}
Published: {{ formatDate(episode.published_date) }}
{{ episode.description | truncate(250) }}
Show More
Show All ({{ episodes.length }})
Overtime Media
Podcast Sports Network
Terms
Contact Us
About Us
© 2019 Overtime Media